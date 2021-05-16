Soccer-Werder sack coach Kohfeldt and bring back Schaaf

Left Menu

Werder Bremen on Sunday sacked manager Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with former long-time coach Thomas Schaaf for the final matchday of the season, hoping he can help them stay up. "We hope he can transfer his experience and set up the players as best as possible for the final matchday (at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday)."

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:08 IST
Werder Bremen on Sunday sacked manager Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with former long-time coach Thomas Schaaf for the final matchday of the season, hoping he can help them stay up. The former champions lost 2-0 at Augsburg on Saturday, prompting the departure of Kohfeldt and the return of Schaaf.

They are in 16th place, the relegation playoff spot, with 31 points, one more than Cologne who is 17th and one behind 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld. Schaaf, 60, coached Werder for 14 years, leading them to the domestic league and cup double in 2004. A former Werder player himself, he left the club in 2013 and has had short coaching spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hanover 96 since.

"We are happy that Thomas has accepted this task for the club which is in such a precarious situation," Werder sports director Frank Baumann said in a statement. "We hope he can transfer his experience and set up the players as best as possible for the final matchday (at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday)."

