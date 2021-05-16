Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics mark 100 days to Opening Ceremonies

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in her opening remarks paid tribute to all the medical professionals fighting against COVID-19 and also thanked all the businesses in Tokyo that have been cooperating with the latest state of emergency requirements. Image Credit: Flickr

As Japan struggles to slow infections ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, officials in Japan held an event marking 100 days to go to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The event was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building with strict corona countermeasures in place.

Koike went on to point out that Tokyo will be the only city to have hosted the Paralympic Games twice and lauded the barrier-free initiatives that have been implemented in the city thanks to the hosting of the Paralympics.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Tamayo Marukawa were also in attendance. Hashimoto said that holding a successful Paralympics is key to the overall success of the Games while Marukawa stressed the initiatives and collaboration between the government, the IPC and TOCOG (the organising committee) in ensuring that the Paralympics will be a safe event for the citizens of Japan and the athletes alike.

Just last Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expanded the state of emergency to three more regions, including Hokkaido where the marathon will be held. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be held under very strict rules for athletes and journalists and with very little public support.

