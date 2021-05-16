Indian para-athletics team for Tokyo Paralympics to be picked on June 15-16

Left Menu

The Indian para-athletics team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August-September will be picked during a to-day trial to be held here on June 15 and 16, the national governing body said.The trials will be conducted as per strict safety guidelines of the government and the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:28 IST
The Indian para-athletics team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August-September will be picked during a to-day trial to be held here on June 15 and 16, the national governing body said.

The trials will be conducted as per strict safety guidelines of the government and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19. ''Athletes who are attending the trials should bring COVID-19 negative reports taken 72 hours prior to the trials,'' a statement from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said.

Only those athletes who have a valid International Paralympic Committee (IPC) license card and who have achieved Minimum Qualification Standard (MQS) of the Tokyo Paralympic Games are eligible to attend the trials.

''Also note that athletes should have their passports with a minimum of nine-month validity. Those who are in review sports class status for the year 2020 and 2021 are also eligible to participate in the trials.'' The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5. The organisers in Tokyo on Sunday organised an event marking the 100 days countdown of the Paralympics, which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 15 para-athletes in India's 19-member contingent in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. All the Indian medals -- 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze -- were won by the para-athletes.

