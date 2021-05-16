Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid is where Raul wants to be amid reports Zidane to leave

Raul, who scored 323 goals for the club between 1994 and 2010, has spent the last two years as a coach in Real's youth system, taking the under-19s last season and the reserve team this campaign. His side missed out on promotion to the second division after a 0-0 draw at Ibiza on Sunday and the former Spain striker was asked if he would end up becoming first team coach next season after reports Zidane has decided to leave.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:10 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid is where Raul wants to be amid reports Zidane to leave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid great Raul has said his future is at the club following Spanish media reports that current coach Zinedine Zidane is to leave at the end of the season. Raul, who scored 323 goals for the club between 1994 and 2010, has spent the last two years as a coach in Real's youth system, taking the under-19s last season and the reserve team this campaign.

His side missed out on promotion to the second division after a 0-0 draw at Ibiza on Sunday and the former Spain striker was asked if he would end up becoming first team coach next season after reports Zidane has decided to leave. "This is my home and where I want to be. But it's not the time to talk about anyone's future," Raul told reporters.

Raul left Real in 2010 to continue playing in Germany with Schalke 04 and then in Qatar with Al-Sadd before ending his career with the New York Cosmos. The 43-year-old has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt but said he was committed to Real.

"When I decided to become a coach three or four years ago I did it so I could be at my home, my club, get experience and get the best possible education," he added. "We've learned a lot this year and I'm an employee of this club. I'm a club man, I'm happy at my home and I hope to continue."

Raul led Real's under-19 team to a UEFA Youth League triumph last year and by coaching the reserve side Castilla he is following the same path Frenchman Zidane and predecessor Santiago Solari took before getting the top job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders' attempts to light communal bomb will blow up in their faces: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders parroting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths provocative statement on Malerkotla, warning that they are trying to light the bomb of communal hatred in the...

UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure shameful racism.Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a ...

COVID-19: Telangana faces shortage of black fungus drug, cases rise to 48

The rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus amongst COVID-19 patients, and shortage of necessary drugs required for the treatment have become a matter of concern in Telangana. So far 48 cases of the fungal infection caused by the stero...

South Africa's Eskom to cut electricity nationwide after breakdowns at 7 power plants

South Africas Eskom will implement nationwide scheduled power cuts from 1700 local time 1500 GMT until Tuesday due to breakdowns at seven of its power plants in the last 24 hours, the struggling state utility said on Sunday.Eskom said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021