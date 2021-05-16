Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek served a warning to her rivals ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final on Sunday. The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:28 IST
Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French Open champion Iga Swiatek served a warning to her rivals ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

She served with ruthless accuracy, winning more than 93% of points on her first serve, and converted six out of eight break point opportunities to close out the win against a frustrated Pliskova, who had no answers on the day. It was also the first double bagel in the final of the Rome tournament and the most one-sided since Hungary's Andrea Temesvari beat American Bonnie Gadusek 6-1 6-0 in 1983.

The French Open will begin on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders' attempts to light communal bomb will blow up in their faces: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders parroting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths provocative statement on Malerkotla, warning that they are trying to light the bomb of communal hatred in the...

UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure shameful racism.Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a ...

COVID-19: Telangana faces shortage of black fungus drug, cases rise to 48

The rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus amongst COVID-19 patients, and shortage of necessary drugs required for the treatment have become a matter of concern in Telangana. So far 48 cases of the fungal infection caused by the stero...

South Africa's Eskom to cut electricity nationwide after breakdowns at 7 power plants

South Africas Eskom will implement nationwide scheduled power cuts from 1700 local time 1500 GMT until Tuesday due to breakdowns at seven of its power plants in the last 24 hours, the struggling state utility said on Sunday.Eskom said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021