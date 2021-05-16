Left Menu

Vaughan hurls spot-fixing barb on Butt in war of words on who's greater between Kohli and Kane

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday launched a sarcasm-laden counter at Salman Butt, wishing that the ex-Pakistan skipper had shown such clarity of thought while fixing matches, like the one that was on display while trashing his Kane Williamson greater than Virat Kohli viewpoint.Vaughan told New Zealands host broadcaster Spark Sport that had Black Caps captain Kane Williamson been an Indian, hed be the greatest player in the world.But hes not because youre not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because youd get an absolute pelting on social media.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:53 IST
Vaughan hurls spot-fixing barb on Butt in war of words on who's greater between Kohli and Kane

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday launched a sarcasm-laden counter at Salman Butt, wishing that the ex-Pakistan skipper had shown such ''clarity'' of thought while ''fixing matches'', like the one that was on display while trashing his Kane Williamson greater than Virat Kohli viewpoint.

Vaughan told New Zealand's host broadcaster Spark Sport that had Black Caps captain Kane Williamson been an ''Indian, he'd be the greatest player in the world''.

''But he's not because you're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. ''Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,'' Vaughan said.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt, who was banned from cricket for 10 years for the spot-fixing scandal in 2010, which was later reduced to five years, slammed Vaughan for stirring up an unnecessary controversy by drawing comparisons between Kohli and Williamson.

''Kohli is from a country that has a huge population. So, he will have a bigger fanbase. Moreover, no other current batsman in the world has 70 international centuries. He has dominated the batting rankings for a long period because his performances have been outstanding. So, what is the need of this comparison,'' Butt said.

''And who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. He was a fantastic captain for England ... but his output wasn't on par with the beauty with which he used to bat. He was a good Test batsman but never scored a single century in ODIs. ''Now, as an opener, if you been the captain and have played 75-odd matches (86 ODIs) and haven't scored a century, then there is no fun in discussing the records. It's just that he has a knack of saying things that stir up controversies. Also, people have a lot of free time to stir up debate on any given topic,'' he added.

An irate Vaughan retorted that he wished Butt had such a clear mind when he was caught for spot-fixing in 2010 in a Test against England.

''No idea what the headline is ... but I seen what Salman has said about me ... that's fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was match fixing!!!,'' Vaughan tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

An Israeli air strike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday, killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel with no end in sight to seven days of fighting.The Israeli military...

France's Le Pen flays media reports on alleged misuse of EU funds ahead of election

Paris France, May 16 ANISputnik Marine Le Pen, the leader of Frances right-wing National Rally party, said on Sunday that media reports alleging her of embezzlement of EU funds through a fictitious employment scheme were aimed at underminin...

BJP leaders' attempts to light communal bomb will blow up in their faces: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders parroting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths provocative statement on Malerkotla, warning that they are trying to light the bomb of communal hatred in the...

UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure shameful racism.Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021