Left Menu

Miller wins French MotoGP, Quartararo leads championship

Quartararo caught Miller a few laps in but later took a time penalty as heavy rain fell and then subsided.Miller clinched his second straight win of the season and third overall, beating Johann Zarco by four seconds and Quartararo by 14.5 as two French riders finished on the podium.I was riding to the conditions.

PTI | Lemans | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:06 IST
Miller wins French MotoGP, Quartararo leads championship

Australian rider Jack Miller made a great start to overtake polesitter Fabio Quartararo and then held him off to win the French MotoGP on Sunday.

The Ducati rider started third behind Quartararo's Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales but surged ahead. Quartararo caught Miller a few laps in but later took a time penalty as heavy rain fell and then subsided.

Miller clinched his second straight win of the season and third overall, beating Johann Zarco by four seconds and Quartararo by 14.5 as two French riders finished on the podium.

''I was riding to the conditions. I was just counting the laps,'' Miller said. ''It's absolutely amazing, I can't thank the team enough.'' Quartararo moved into the championship lead with 80 points, one ahead of Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who was 16th on the grid but finished a credible fourth.

Zarco is now third overall with 68 ahead of Miller on 64.

The race started in warm but windy conditions on the 4.2-kilometer (2.6-mile) Le Mans circuit in northwestern France, which has a longest straight of 674 meters.

Vinales also overtook Quartararo, who dropped to third, while Franco Morbidelli crashed out on Lap 1 and the rain soon started to fall heavily.

Quartararo surged into the lead on Lap 4 as Miller briefly went off into some gravel, while world champion Joan Mir came off his Suzuki amid increasingly slippery conditions.

All the riders got a bike change on Lap 5 as a result. Quartararo came out behind six-time world champion Marc Marquez, while Miller got back into third as riders adapted to new tires.

''The first couple of laps were real dodgy on the wet tires,'' Miller said.

A rare error from Marquez saw him ejected from his Honda after misjudging a turn, giving Quartararo the lead with 19 of 27 laps left. But the Frenchman got a time penalty with 16 laps remaining, allowing Miller to pull clear while Zarco's extra speed and nous in the rain shifted him into second.

It was a bad day for Marquez, who came off for a second time. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a stateUnion Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------...

Cricket-England's Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Sunday. Archer had surgery in March to remove a g...

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Gaza girl survives Israeli strike that shattered her family and home

Six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana woke up alone in Gazas largest hospital where she was rushed by rescuers from the rubble of her home, which had been wrecked by a pre-dawn Israeli strike that killed her mother and all four of her siblings.The y...

LG Manoj Sinha visits Jammu's Government Medical College, reviews COVID management

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Government Medical College GMC, Jammu to review the COVID clinical management and measures being undertaken by the hospital authorities. Emphasising on strengthening the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021