Left Menu

Cricket-England's Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:04 IST
Cricket-England's Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday. Archer had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 26-year-old was having treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time. Archer returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent this week at Hove but only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings due to pain in his right elbow.

He did not bowl during the final two days of the county championship match. "The England and Sussex medical teams will seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," the ECB said in a statement.

Archer featured in two of England's four tests and all five Twenty20 matches during their recent series in India. He missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season. The first test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second game in Birmingham from June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian killed after ramming car into 6 Israeli police in Jerusalem - police

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian driver who crashed his car into a police roadblock, injuring six officers, in a flashpoint Jerusalem neighbourhood on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Sheikh Jarrah, in Israeli-annexed Eas...

Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

The Delhi Police arrested businessman Navneet Kalra Sunday night for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.The businessman had been on the run for over a week since the se...

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021