Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.30 PM EDT on Sunday, May 16

- - - - MLB

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks (wrist) placed on 10-day IL The New York Yankees placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left wrist sprain. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-HICKS, Field Level Media

- - Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB-TSUTSUGO-TRADE, Field Level Media - -

Another Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID-19 New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-COVID-19, Field Level Media

- - Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto not in Phillies' lineup Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius are not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays as they recover from injuries.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-PHILLIES-INJURIES, Field Level Media - -

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-URQUIDY-PAREDES, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)|

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

NBA Chris Webber, Paul Pierce elected to Hall of Fame Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Ben Wallace were among those announced on Sunday as members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HALL-OF-FAME-2021, Field Level Media - -

Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns' finale to rest All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns' regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, according to The Arizona Republic. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-SUNS-RESTING, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

Boston at New York, 1 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson elected to Hall of Fame Former WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson were elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-HALL-OF-FAME, Field Level Media - -

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) New York at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. - - - -

NCAA BASKETBALL Former Kentucky PG commit Nolan Hickman headed to Gonzaga Gonzaga's effort to reload got a big boost this weekend with the commitment of point guard Nolan Hickman, who had previously pledged to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-GONZ-UK-HICKMAN, Field Level Media - - - -

MLS Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m. Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. - - - -

NHL Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

G1: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, Noon G1: Minnesota at Vegas, 3 p.m.

G1: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - NFL

Bucs sign former Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-HAMILTON, Field Level Media

- - Giants sign WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement The New York Giants announced the signings Sunday of former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-SIGNINGS, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA Tour -- AT&T Byron Nelson

Champions -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, 2 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Rome WTA -- Rome; Belgrade, Serbia; Parma, Italy

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 3

Rocket League Championship Series X -- Spring European Major Call of Duty League -- Stage 3 Major

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division - - - -

