Soccer-Barcelona beat Chelsea to win Women's Champions League final

Soccer-Barcelona beat Chelsea to win Women's Champions League finalReuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 02:25 IST
Barcelona put on a brilliant display to beat Chelsea 4-0 to win the Women's Champions League final for the first time in the club's history on Sunday.
An own goal by Melanie Leupolz gave Barca the lead in the first minute, and Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen also got on the scoresheet in a pulsating first half. Chelsea's switch to a more direct style saw an improvement in the second half, but it wasn't enough to stop the Catalan club from coasting to victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
