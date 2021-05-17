Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League talking points

On Sunday he went one step further, heading a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion -- becoming the first keeper to score a competitive goal for Liverpool. It means Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Burnley and Crystal Palace and Alisson would have paid back a sizeable chunk of the 65 million pounds ($91.66 million it cost Liverpool to take him from AS Roma.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 04:01 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend: ALISSON HEROICS KEEP LIVERPOOL'S SEASON ALIVE

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was signed to provide a formidable barrier to goal for opposition and did just that in his first two impressive seasons at Anfield. On Sunday he went one step further, heading a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion -- becoming the first keeper to score a competitive goal for Liverpool.

It means Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Burnley and Crystal Palace and Alisson would have paid back a sizeable chunk of the 65 million pounds ($91.66 million it cost Liverpool to take him from AS Roma. Liverpool's post title-winning season has been a disappointing one, but a top-four finish would offer at least some compensation for Juergen Klopp and give him a better chance of attracting the signings he needs to close the gap on champions Manchester City next season.

JEBBISON A RAY OF HOPE FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED There has not been a lot of joy at Sheffield United this season with the club unable to prevent a return to the Championship.

But 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison offered some much-needed hope of better times ahead as he netted the winner in his team's 1-0 victory at Everton on Sunday. Canada-born Jebbison became the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start and produced a powerful and skilful display that made a mockery of his tender years.

"The experience was brilliant. I wish the fans were here because I know the Sheffield United fans are crazy and I love it," he said. VAR CONTINUES TO CAUSE CONTROVERSY

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce was left cursing VAR as, once again, the technology designed to avoid obvious errors came up with a contentious verdict on Sunday. Albion thought they had snatched a late winner against Liverpool when Kyle Bartley poked in from a corner, but the linseman raised his flag because Matt Phillips, who was offside, was ruled to have been obstructing keeper Alisson's view.

Allardyce could not understand why VAR had not overturned the decision. "It's an outrageous, ridiculous decision when you've got VAR. If down at Stockley Park they said that's right then that's nonsense." LEEDS FINISHING WITH A SPRINT

Many thought Leeds United's high-energy football might see them fizzle out in the second half of the season but Marcelo Bielsa's side are finishing with a sprint. A 4-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday followed last weekend's 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur to move them to 53 points in 10th place.

A top-half finish is almost assured and the only frustration will be that they might fall just short of a return to Europe. While optimism will be high for next season, however, a word of caution will be relegated Sheffield United's fall from grace after they also impressed on their return to the top flight. ($1 = 0.7091 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients today

The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Rajnath Singhs office tweeted,Rak...

BRIEF-Oxford University And Oracle Partner To Speed Identification Of COVID-19 Variants

Oracle Corp OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ORACLE PARTNER TO SPEED IDENTIFICATION OF COVID-19 VARIANTS ORACLE - PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE GLOBAL GENOMIC SEQUENCING AND EXAMINATION THROUGH A SPECIALIST PLATFORM DEVELOPED ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE...

Soccer-Superb fifth-choice keeper can't save COVID-hit River Plate

Boca Juniors overcame arch-rivals River Plate on Sunday, despite the heroics of Rivers fifth-choice goalkeeper who made his debut and put on an inspired display after 15 of the teams players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Leo Diaz,...

Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza City

Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City.Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early Monday.The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021