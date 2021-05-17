Left Menu

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday informed that the majority of the Kiwi Test contingent touched down in London on Sunday afternoon (UK time) after flying from Auckland via Singapore.

Eng vs NZ: Williamson, Jamieson to arrive in UK later today
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday informed that the majority of the Kiwi Test contingent touched down in London on Sunday afternoon (UK time) after flying from Auckland via Singapore. Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor, and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland on Monday afternoon (NZ time) to join the squad in Southampton. The Maldives-based IPL contingent of captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson will arrive on Monday (UK time).

The players and support staff were transferred from London Heathrow airport to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where they will be based for the first two weeks of the tour. "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BlackCaps are adhering to strict health protocols including pre-departure vaccinations and Covid-19 tests, along with receiving medical bags equipped with masks and hand sanitizer," NZC said in an official statement.

While in England they will operate in a 'controlled team environment' to limit outside contact and risk of transmission. All tour members will complete a daily self-reported health screening as well as undergoing regular covid testing. The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini-training groups of six can be established from days 4-6, pending negative covid results. After a successful County Championship stint with Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team on Monday and undergo isolation at the Ageas Bowl before joining his teammates for training.

A three-day team intra-squad game is scheduled from Wednesday, May 26 to Friday, May 28 at the Ageas Bowl, where six local bowlers who have isolated in advance will help make up the sides. Trent Boult will finish his managed isolation on Sunday and return to Mount Maunganui to see his family before a plan is made around his departure to the UK.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2, and then the Kiwis will take on India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

