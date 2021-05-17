Eng vs NZ: Jofra Archer ruled out of Test series

Left Menu

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:01 IST
Pacer Jofra Archer (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Archer, who had returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings.

He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and as a result, he was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match. "The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," the ECB said in an official statement.

Earlier this year, Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL. The England pacer then made a return to competitive cricket as he played in the ongoing County match against Sussex. He also bowled five overs and picked up a wicket against Kent.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. (ANI)

