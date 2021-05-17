Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

Tiley said he had learned a lot about how to plan a tournament during a pandemic earlier this year, when the Australian Open was successfully completed in front of reduced, and sometimes no, spectators. "The two enemies, mass gatherings and international travel, COVID doesn't allow those two things to happen, and those are the pillars of our success," the South African added.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:24 IST
Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again.

Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament. "We're going to be here in Melbourne, we are going to make it work, it's going to be in January," the Tennis Australia chief executive told local media on Monday.

"We're going to find a way to get the players here who are currently travelling the world in a bubble. "We are the only country where quarantine is required. We've got a find a way to manage that and we will."

Australia has been relatively successful in containing COVID-19 and the government sees strict restrictions on those who are able to enter the country as a key part of their strategy. Tiley said he had learned a lot about how to plan a tournament during a pandemic earlier this year, when the Australian Open was successfully completed in front of reduced, and sometimes no, spectators.

"The two enemies, mass gatherings and international travel, COVID doesn't allow those two things to happen, and those are the pillars of our success," the South African added. "Being able to get around that was a challenge. There's lots of speculation about 2022, and it's the same journey we are going to go on. It's going to be a ride.

"We felt like we climbed Mount Everest, and unfortunately now we've found ourselves back at base camp. But the one positive thing is that we at least have a path because we have done it once."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...

Gas explosion in England: 1 child dead, 4 injured

One child died and four persons were injured in a suspected gas explosion in north-eastern England on Sunday. Lancashire Police said that two houses in Heysham collapsed and another was badly damaged by the suspected gas explosion, reported...

Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, his first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to shut its borders. Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual Australia-Ne...

FEATURE-Pedal power: In lockdown, Tunisia's cyclists fight for space

Pandemic is pushing more Tunisians to learn to cycle Monthly protest rides call for more bike lanes, racks Number of cars in Tunisia increases by more than 70,000 a year By Layli ForoudiTUNIS, May 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Usually d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021