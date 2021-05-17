Left Menu

If Messi leaves Barcelona, not sure who'll score goals: Koeman

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has said that if Argentine striker Lionel Messi decides to leave, then he is not sure as to who will score goals for the club.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:55 IST
If Messi leaves Barcelona, not sure who'll score goals: Koeman
Argentine striker Lionel Messi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has said that if Argentine striker Lionel Messi decides to leave, then he is not sure as to who will score goals for the club. Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to come to an end this season and there is still uncertainty whether the striker wants to stay with the club or not.

Barcelona faced a 1-2 defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday and now the side cannot manage to win the La Liga title this season. The side can best finish at the third position in the league standings. "He has scored 30 goals in La Liga and has given us many points in La Liga. It's a question for Leo. For my part and the club, let's hope he stays with us," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

"Because if Leo's not here, we have a doubt who's going to score the goals," he added. Messi opened the scoring against Celta Vigo, but the side did not manage to hang on, and they had to endure a loss.

The Argentine striker has already made it clear that he wants to play for a club with a strong sporting project. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have both showed an interest in him. Barcelona is currently in the third spot in La Liga points table with 76 points from 37 games. The side will next take on Eibar on Sunday, May 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...

Gas explosion in England: 1 child dead, 4 injured

One child died and four persons were injured in a suspected gas explosion in north-eastern England on Sunday. Lancashire Police said that two houses in Heysham collapsed and another was badly damaged by the suspected gas explosion, reported...

Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, his first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to shut its borders. Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual Australia-Ne...

FEATURE-Pedal power: In lockdown, Tunisia's cyclists fight for space

Pandemic is pushing more Tunisians to learn to cycle Monthly protest rides call for more bike lanes, racks Number of cars in Tunisia increases by more than 70,000 a year By Layli ForoudiTUNIS, May 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Usually d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021