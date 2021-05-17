Left Menu

Australian IPL cricketers return home after Maldives stop-over

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:34 IST
Australian IPL cricketers return home after Maldives stop-over

Australia's IPL players, including Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney on Monday after a stop-over at Maldives due to travel ban from COVID-ravaged India, almost two weeks after the T20 league was suspended due to the health crisis.

Most of the 38 members of the Australian contingent, including players, officials and commentators who participated at the non-suspended league, landed at the Sydney airport this morning after spending 10 days at Maldives.

The lucrative league was indefinitely suspended on May 5 after four players and two coaches from four different teams tested positive inside the bio-bubble.

Australian players, however, couldn't head home immediately as the country had imposed a travel ban from India, which is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

They will all be spending two weeks in a Sydney hotel for the mandatory quarantine.

According to national broadcaster ABC, Smith, Cummins, batsman David Warner and Ricky Ponting, who coached Delhi Capitals, were among the people on the Air Seychelles flight.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey also headed home on Sunday via Doha after testing negative for COVID-19 on Friday. He had tested positive on May 4 and was brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday said the players and officials were not given any special dispensation.

''They are happy, for them to come in over the cap. That is something we insisted upon and they were to agree with that, Morrison was quoted as saying by ABC.

''They will come back under their own steam, upon their own ticket, and they won't be taking the spot in quarantine of any other Australian who is returning home under the NSW caps.'' PTI ATK AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the countrys largest deal.Sources familiar with the situation had ear...

Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering ...

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

Luis Surez knew success wouldnt come easy at Atltico Madrid.He didnt expect it to be this hard, though.Surez came to the rescue for Atltico when its Spanish league title chances suddenly appeared to be slipping away on Sunday, scoring an 88...

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021