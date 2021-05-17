Left Menu

WI vs Aus: Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha named in 23-member preliminary squad

Jason Behrendorff and Tanveer Sangha on Monday were named in Australia's 23-member preliminary squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour of West Indies.

Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Jason Behrendorff and Tanveer Sangha on Monday were named in Australia's 23-member preliminary squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour of West Indies. Australia and West Indies are set to lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs in July this year. Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins return to the squad after missing the recent white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Hard-hitting batsman Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh join D'Arcy Short in the mix for the final batting places. They all add the flexibility of being able to play in the top or middle-order. Highly rated bat Josh Phillipe adds another top-order option with captain Aaron Finch and David Warner and as an additional backup wicketkeeper/batsman to Alex Carey and Matthew Wade.

Experienced all-rounders Stoinis, Moises Henriques, and Marsh are joined by the in-form Maxwell in the preliminary squad. Daniel Sams advised the NSP he was unavailable for selection for the tour of the West Indies on health and wellbeing grounds. CA supports Sams's decision. Pacemen Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, and Andrew Tye join Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc as the primary pace strike weapons. They are joined by gun speedster Riley Meredith and left-armer Jason Behrendorff.

National selector Trevor Hohns said: "This preliminary list gives selectors a solid base from which to choose a final touring party in the coming weeks while allowing players to prepare." "The Australian men's T20 squad has the ability to match it with any team in the world and the competition for places will be fierce, which is exactly what we are looking for. The West Indies men's team has won two of the six ICC T20 World Cups played, including the most recent tournament in India and 2016, and this series will provide us with excellent preparation ahead of the 2021 edition in October and November," he added.

Ben Oliver, CA's EGM of National Teams said: "It was great to see our Olympians receiving their vaccination shots ahead of the Tokyo Games and we are working through logistics for the Australian men's team with the relevant agencies. We will comply with all government directives in relation to vaccinations and international travel." Australia's 23-member preliminary squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangh, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

