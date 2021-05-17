Left Menu

Lee wins Byron Nelson in rain; Pride takes 1st senior title

PTI | Mckinney | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:53 IST
Lee wins Byron Nelson in rain; Pride takes 1st senior title

KH Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn't mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours.

The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship.

Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.

Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with workers using squeegees to clear paths on greens and one ball stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream on the 18th fairway. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay.

Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed 2 hours, 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his 6-under 66.

Burns (70) finished at 22 under, a shot ahead of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (68), Daniel Berger (64), Patton Kizzire (63) and Scott Stallings (66).

When the delay hit, Jordan Spieth already knew he was going to fall short again in his hometown event, played on its third course in the past four Nelsons at the rain-soaked TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Spieth, three back to start the day, shot 71 and tied for ninth at 18 under.

Korn Ferry Tour Knoxville: Greyson Sigg made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 4-under 66 and a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open.

Sigg finished at 20-under 260 at Holston Hills for his first tour title. The former Georgia player has eight top 10s this season is No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with more than enough points for a PGA Tour card next season.

Stephan Jaeger was second after a 70. Seth Reeves matched the course record with a 61 to finish third at 17 under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the countrys largest deal.Sources familiar with the situation had ear...

Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering ...

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

Luis Surez knew success wouldnt come easy at Atltico Madrid.He didnt expect it to be this hard, though.Surez came to the rescue for Atltico when its Spanish league title chances suddenly appeared to be slipping away on Sunday, scoring an 88...

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021