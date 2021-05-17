Left Menu

Feel very good at Man City, no desire to look elsewhere: Mahrez

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:49 IST
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has said that he feels very good at the club and he has no desire to look elsewhere for a stint. After winning the Premier League with Leicester City, Mahrez made a switch to Manchester City and over the years, he has become a crucial member of the side.

"My future? I feel very good at Man City. There is no desire to look elsewhere. I don't know yet what my situation will be. But I'm happy in City and that's where I want to be," Mahrez told RMC, as reported by Goal.com. Asked if he thinks about ending his career at Marseille, Mahrez said: "No, that's not something I tell myself. I want to end my career in England and Manchester City. So that's not something that I am considering."

The winger also said that he does not see himself as a future Ballon d'Or and he is currently focused on winning the Champions League. "No, I wouldn't go so far as to say that. I will stay focused on this Champions League final. I am not here to believe myself to be a future Ballon d'Or. We will play the matches, try to make a difference with the team, and then we will see," said Mahrez.

Manchester City has already secured the Premier League title for the ongoing season. This is the third time in the last four years that Pep Guardiola's side has managed to win England's top-flight football competition. City will also take on Chelsea in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 in Porto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

