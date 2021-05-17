Left Menu

What's the surprise?: Clarke on Bancroft's revelation on ball tampering issue

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke says he wont be surprised if it comes to light that the bowlers playing the Cape Town Test knew about the ball-tampering plot in 2018.The scandal had led to a review of Australias win-at-all-cost team culture and saw one-year bans being slapped on then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and a nine-month suspension on Cameron Bancroft, who had the sandpaper in his possession.The issue was put under the spotlight again when Bancroft last week revealed that Australian bowlers in the team at that time might have had some knowledge about the plot.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:53 IST
What's the surprise?: Clarke on Bancroft's revelation on ball tampering issue

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke says he won't be surprised if it comes to light that the bowlers playing the Cape Town Test knew about the ball-tampering plot in 2018.

The scandal had led to a review of Australia's win-at-all-cost team culture and saw one-year bans being slapped on then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and a nine-month suspension on Cameron Bancroft, who had the sandpaper in his possession.

The issue was put under the spotlight again when Bancroft last week revealed that Australian bowlers in the team at that time might have had some knowledge about the plot. ''If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools that good it's not funny. Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Please,'' Clarke told Sky Sports radio on Monday.

''I love how the articles in the paper are, 'It is such a big surprise that Cameron Bancroft has made a ...' Actually, if you read his quotes, it is not what he did say as what he didn't say in regards to other people knowing about 'sandpapergate','' he said.

Following Bancroft's interview, Cricket Australia also issued a statement saying that it was open to a re-investigation into the incident.

''What's the surprise? That more than three people knew? I don't think anybody who has played the game of cricket, or knows a little bit about cricket, would know that in a team like that, at the highest level, when the ball is such an important part of the game,'' Clarke said.

''I don't think anybody is surprised that more than three people knew about it.'' Former Australia bowling coach David Sekar, who was with the team during the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, on Sunday said it was a ''monumental mistake'' which could have been prevented and for which fingers can also be pointed at him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narada scam: CBI arrests Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation. CBI had re...

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

Readers are waiting to devour One Piece Chapter 1014 as it will reveal major cliffhangers of the last chapters. It will focus on the most important part of the battle between Kaido and Luffy, which will end. Readers would not expect how dra...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021