Archer ruled out of NZ series after elbow injury flares up

England pacer Jofra Archer, who recently returned to action after missing the now-suspended IPL, has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as his elbow injury has resurfaced.The 26-year-old played a game for his County side Sussex against Kent but had to be pulled out of the game after bowling just five overs.Before this match, the fast bowler had also featured in a game against Surrey last week in a second XI game, bowling 29.2 overs.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:58 IST
England pacer Jofra Archer, who recently returned to action after missing the now-suspended IPL, has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as his elbow injury has resurfaced.

The 26-year-old played a game for his County side Sussex against Kent but had to be pulled out of the game after bowling just five overs.

Before this match, the fast bowler had also featured in a game against Surrey last week in a second XI game, bowling 29.2 overs. ''England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand starting next month,'' an England and ales Cricket Board (ECB) statement read. ''......He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.'' Archer had declared himself fit for the Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 in London, but the pain in his elbow scuttled his and ECB's plan.

The cricket board is now pondering whether Archer should needed surgery to treat his right elbow.

''The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow,'' the statement added.

Archer could play only two of the four away Tests against India. He skipped IPL to rest his elbow and later under went a surgery on his right hand to remove glass under his skin after cutting his hand while cleaning a fish tank at home before the India tour.

The England squad for the New Zealand series will be named on Tuesday.

