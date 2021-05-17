Left Menu

Grateful to BCCI for getting our players home quickly and safely: Hockley

Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that he is grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring Australian players reach their homes safely and quickly from the Maldives.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:16 IST
Grateful to BCCI for getting our players home quickly and safely: Hockley
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that he is grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring Australian players reach their homes safely and quickly from the Maldives. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases and the entire Australian contingent had travelled to the Maldives due to a travel ban from India.

Thirty-eight members of the Australian contingent stranded in the Maldives made their way to home soil on Monday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey who had tested positive for Covid-19 in India is also expected to reach Australia on Monday via a separate flight. "We're delighted. We're really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven't spoken to them since they've landed, but obviously we've been in text exchange and I'm sure they'll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying.

Over the past week, Sandpaper Gate has once again become a huge talking about after Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people (Bancroft, Warner and Smith) had knowledge about the issue. When asked whether he has heard what Bancroft said, Hockley replied: "No."

Hockley was also seen optimistic about Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. "We plan each tour as we go. We've got a bit of time now before West Indies. International cricket will need to support each other, we've seen last summer, with India coming here, what a great series that was, and we're committed to supporting other cricketing nations around the world," said Hockley. Earlier this year, Australia had called off the series against South Africa due to rising Covid-19 cases. As a result, Australia did not get a chance to make their points rise in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1; Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

Readers are waiting to devour One Piece Chapter 1014 as it will reveal major cliffhangers of the last chapters. It will focus on the most important part of the battle between Kaido and Luffy, which will end. Readers would not expect how dra...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkoks King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come.The Southeast Asian country had managed to con...

Cricket-Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he struggled with anxiety for more than 10 years during his playing career and had many sleepless nights before matches. The former India captain retired from the professional game in 2013 after no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021