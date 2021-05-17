Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Werder, league and Cup winners in 2004 under Schaaf, are in the relegation playoff spot, a point behind 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld. Werder sacked coach Florian Kohfeldt following Saturday's 2-0 loss to Augsburg.

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend. HERTHA RESCUE

Hertha Berlin's goalless draw with Cologne was enough to ensure they will avoid relegation, after they had to play five league games in 13 days following their two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 infections. "I am happy that we did this because there were moments where you thought, 'what's going to happen?'" said Hertha coach Pal Dardai, who took over in late January.

LEWANDOWSKI RECORD BID Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is one goal away from setting a new league record after matching Gerd Mueller's 1971/72 40-goal run in a single season on Saturday.

With one game left in the campaign, the Pole -- second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga -- will attempt to break the record on Saturday against Augsburg. SCHAAF MAGIC

Werder Bremen hope Thomas Schaaf still has what it takes to keep the team up after appointing their former longtime coach to be in charge for the season finale against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Werder, league and Cup winners in 2004 under Schaaf, are in the relegation playoff spot, a point behind 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld.

Werder sacked coach Florian Kohfeldt following Saturday's 2-0 loss to Augsburg.

