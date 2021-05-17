Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels; Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike Trout stepped to the plate to face Barnes (1-1), who entered the game 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again.

Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said securing a spot in the top 10 of the world rankings was evidence her game had become more consistent after the Pole struggled with some "frustrating" results following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last year. Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday.

Boxing-Fury promises to smash Joshua in Saudi heavyweight bout

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has promised to smash compatriot Anthony Joshua in a video published on Twitter on Sunday that confirms their world title unification fight in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14. Fury and Joshua have been slated to meet for several months, with discussions between both camps, promoters, and prospective venues taking place both in private and via social media.

Cycling-Bernal destroys his rivals to take Giro d'Italia lead

Egan Bernal blew away his rivals on the Giro d'Italia as he won the ninth stage with a brutal, gravity-defying effort in the final climb to claim the race's overall lead on Sunday. The 2019 Tour de France champion produced impressive acceleration inside the last km of a gravel road final section to beat Italian Giulio Ciccone and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, who were second and third respectively seven seconds behind.

Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

After warming up for the French Open in style by beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final on Sunday, Rafa Nadal said he is heading to Rolland Garros with confidence and a clear mind in search of a 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week.

Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame.

'Big Three' getting old? Djokovic doesn't think so

The 'Big Three' of men's tennis has found some "fresh energy" to thwart the charge of younger players on the tour, world number one Novak Djokovic said after setting up yet another title clash against his biggest rival against Rafa Nadal. The last four ATP Masters 1000 events, the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams, have been won by players outside the grouping of Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer.

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 positions in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. Before fouling out, Brooks contributed 13 points to a 22-5 flurry that made it 91 all with 6:32 still to play.

Chris Webber, Paul Pierce elected to Hall of Fame

Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, and Ben Wallace were among those announced on Sunday as members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Also, Bill Russell, Rick Adelman, and Jay Wright were elected as coaches, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson were selected as WNBA representatives and Chicago Bulls great Toni Kukoc was an International Committee selection.

