Left Menu

Soccer-Israeli Hemed courts controversy with A-League goal celebrations

Israel striker Tomer Hemed is facing scrutiny from Australia's A-League over his politically-sensitive goal celebrations during Wellington Phoenix's 2-2 draw with Melbourne City on Sunday. And after securing the draw in the final minutes with his second goal of the game Hemed pulled out a kippah, a traditional Jewish cap, from under his uniform and placed it on his head. The 34-year-old covered his face with one hand and pointed to the sky.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:21 IST
Soccer-Israeli Hemed courts controversy with A-League goal celebrations

Israel striker Tomer Hemed is facing scrutiny from Australia's A-League over his politically-sensitive goal celebrations during Wellington Phoenix's 2-2 draw with Melbourne City on Sunday. The Wellington forward netted a double at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and showed his support for his home nation amid the most serious hostilities in years with Hamas Islamists who rule Gaza.

After scoring a penalty late in the first half, Hemed ran to a group of supporters in the terraces and draped himself in an Israeli national flag. And after securing the draw in the final minutes with his second goal of the game Hemed pulled out a kippah, a traditional Jewish cap, from under his uniform and placed it on his head.

The 34-year-old covered his face with one hand and pointed to the sky. "We respect people's rights for their expressions but at the same time we have to be very sensitive to what is going on in the Middle East and the human tragedy that is happening there,” Phoenix general manager David Dome told New Zealand media on Monday as the team arrived back in Wellington.

"We’ve already spoken to Tomer about that and over the next couple of days we will look into it in more detail and come up with a response about how we’re going to handle it on the day as well. "I don’t expect a punishment but I think we will get a 'please explain' from the league."

Hemed posted pictures of himself with the Israel flag on social media and dedicated the game to his country with a message calling for peace "soon". Hemed was given a yellow card immediately after his second celebration.

“I know for a fact that when he does that celebration he’s praying for peace,” Dome said. “He doesn’t see it as an insensitive celebration at all." The controversy overshadowed Phoenix's return to Wellington on Monday, their first homecoming of the season after the opening of a "travel bubble" between Australia and New Zealand.

The sole New Zealand team in the A-League had been forced to base themselves in Australia due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Four districts of Kerala under triple lockdown; borders sealed

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 PTI The boundaries of four major districts in Kerala, which report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state,were sealed and restrictions were further intensified on Monday as a seven-day triple lockdownan...

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways have reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the m...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120 pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021