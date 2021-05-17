Left Menu

Our aim is to peak at the right time, says women's hockey midfielder Monika

For the Indian women's hockey team Saturday mornings are the toughest according to experienced midfielder Monika who doesn't shy away from "red sessions" during the training.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:29 IST
Our aim is to peak at the right time, says women's hockey midfielder Monika
India women's hockey team midfielder Monika (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

For the Indian women's hockey team Saturday mornings are the toughest according to experienced midfielder Monika who doesn't shy away from "red sessions" during the training. Throwing light on their training during the ongoing National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru, Monika explains, "Red sessions are mostly higher-intensity training sessions where we focus on match intensity with the idea of superseding match intensity with small-sided variations."

"Each session is either focused on speed or endurance or direction focused. We have about two-three such sessions a week. Those are the days when our fitness levels are really tested. Each day we train anywhere between 2 hours to 4.5 hours," she added. The player from Chandigarh also said that the coaching staff is planning week-on-week training in such a way that the team peaks at the right time.

"The focus now is to keep improving on our strengths and work on the weak points. Our aim is to peak at the right time. Every player's workload is taken into consideration and improvement is mapped accordingly," said Monika. "Our awareness about each session, how it helps, what it's for etc is much better now than before. Earlier, we would just blindly focus what coaches said," states Monika who was part of the Indian women's team that participated at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

She further explains how each player keeps a chart that's uploaded on to Google docs where the Scientific Advisor Wayne Lombard monitors crucial aspects such as sleep, recovery etc. "Surely, we have become more tech-savvy. We maintain a chart that has details of what we do the entire day. We need to mention details of activity we pursue for recovery such as number of minutes spent for massage or ice bath or pool session etc," said Monika.

"We also record the number of hours we sleep. I feel by doing these activities on our own, the coaching staff also inculcated a lot more awareness about how we must take care of our bodies and remain injury free," she opined. With less than 75 days for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Monika feels the team is in the right mind-set to achieve their goal.

"We have had a few setbacks with some of our players testing positive, but they are all well and back to training now. We don't want to think of the issues that are out of our control," said Monika. "Our focus is to improve each day and be ready for the Games and the entire group is mentally prepared," she signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK urges "risk-based approach" from EU on N. Ireland rules

Britain is urging the European Union to take a risk-based approach to the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, stressing that solutions should be found rapidly...

Spain sends plane to Nepal to help evacuations

Spain is sending a plane to Nepal to pick up and bring home some 40 Spanish mountaineers, aid workers and others who have been affected by the travel bans imposed amid high coronavirus infection rates there.Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez...

Clubhouse Android app coming to India, other countries soon

After launching its beta Android app almost a week ago, the audio social media platform Clubhouse is set to roll out the application to more countries in the coming week. Clubhouse on Sunday said that it will roll out the Android app to mor...

Tauktae effect: Orange, yellow rain alerts for MP districts

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday issued an orange or be prepared alert for heavy rains in 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as the state received intermittent showers during the day due to cyclone Tauktae, an official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021