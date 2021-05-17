Left Menu

Soccer - Where has it gone wrong for Barca?

Lionel Messi has 30 Liga goals to his name, and coach Ronald Koeman said after the Celta defeat: "If he's not at the club, who is going to score the goals for us?". Barca's second-highest scorer in the league is Antoine Griezmann, with 12 goals, five of which have come in the last ten games.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:14 IST
Soccer - Where has it gone wrong for Barca?

Defeat by Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday condemned Barcelona to a seventh loss of the season - their most since 2007-08 - meaning they can finish third at best in La Liga. Having won eight of the past 12 league titles coming into this campaign, where has it gone so wrong for Barca?

IF NOT MESSI, THEN WHO? Lionel Messi has 30 Liga goals to his name, and coach Ronald Koeman said after the Celta defeat: "If he's not at the club, who is going to score the goals for us?".

Barca's second-highest scorer in the league is Antoine Griezmann, with 12 goals, five of which have come in the last ten games. Barca allowed Luis Suarez to join Atletico Madrid last summer for a nominal sum, and the Uruguayan's 20 goals have shot them to the brink of the title.

Messi's contract expires next month. Should Barca fail to retain him, they could find themselves in a battle for Champions League next term, rather than a push for the title. DEFENSIVE WOES

Koeman has often lamented the fact that sides have been clinical against Barca, but that reflects the quality of the chances his side offer up. They are still as reliant as ever on 34-year-old Gerard Pique and neither Clement Lenglet nor Samuel Umtiti have looked capable of partnering him.

However, the habit of relying on Pique was ruthlessly exposed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The image of Kylian Mbappe sprinting away from Pique in their 4-1 Camp Nou win has turned into an internet meme.

A reliable partner for, and successor to, the centre-back are required. ANOTHER WRONG APPOINTMENT

Barca's decision to sack Ernesto Valverde, who had won back-to-back titles, while top of the league in January 2020 has never seemed as miscalculated. His replacement, Quique Setien, was fired that summer and replaced by Koeman.

While a club legend as a player, Koeman's coaching record at club level made him a gamble that seems to have backfired. Barca won the Copa del Rey - the Dutchman's first trophy since 2009 - however their big game record has suffered.

Local media reports suggest he is on the brink of exiting, with another club legend, Xavi Hernandez, in the frame to replace him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 88 per cent of children qualify for monthly payments in July

The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.The payments are part of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child ...

Two bodies spotted on Ganga bank in UP's Ballia

Two bodies were spotted on the bank of the Ganga at a village here, police said on Monday.Last week, Ballia residents had claimed that over 50 corpses were seen floating in the river in the district, triggering suspicion that these were of ...

Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests trading in electronic gold receipts

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed an elaborate framework for setting up a gold exchange wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discov...

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021