Aim would be to learn about choosing right balls to play: Shafali Verma on maiden Test call-up

Teen sensation Shafali Verma wants to learn the art of leaving good deliveries as she is gearing up for the one-off Test and ODI series against England in June. Shafali, who is famous for her exploits in T20 cricket, has been named in India's Test and ODI squad for the multi-format series against England.

"[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shafali as saying. England and India will lock horns in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Shafali is looking forward to learn as much as she can from both ODI and Test formats.

"All formats - ODIs, T20Is, and Tests - have different experiences and lessons to offer, so I would be looking forward to learning from both the ODI and Test formats," she said. Having played 22 matches in the shortest format of the game, Shafali will make her debut in Test and ODIs if she gets the chance to feature in the playing XI.

Shafali, the youngest Indian woman to play T20I cricket, said her goal in the upcoming tour will be to score good runs for her side. "Whenever I get a chance [call-up] like this, I look out for opportunities to play matches so that I am able to prove myself and my style of play and go on to build a good career for myself," said Shafali.

"Everyone feels good after getting their maiden call-ups, and I felt good, too. My goal [in the upcoming tour of England] would be to make sure I score well for my team," she added. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worzcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I : Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

