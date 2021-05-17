Left Menu

Soccer-Wang's late winner sees off Shenhua as Changchun go second

Wang Peng scored eight minutes from time to deny Shanghai Shenhua the chance to move level with Group B leaders Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League in Suzhou on Monday as Changchun Yatai jumped into second place in the standings. Choi Kang-hee's side were looking to join their cross-city rivals on 11 points in Kunshan after Ivan Leko's side had earned a 3-0 win over Dalian Pro on Sunday to move clear at the top.

Wang Peng scored eight minutes from time to deny Shanghai Shenhua the chance to move level with Group B leaders Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League in Suzhou on Monday as Changchun Yatai jumped into second place in the standings.

Choi Kang-hee's side were looking to join their cross-city rivals on 11 points in Kunshan after Ivan Leko's side had earned a 3-0 win over Dalian Pro on Sunday to move clear at the top. But Wang's late strike from eight yards out left Shenhua on eight points, three behind Port, while Changchun moved onto nine points and into second place after five games.

Earlier in the day, Jules Iloki's second half penalty earned Tianjin Tigers a 2-1 win over 10-man Wuhan FC as Yu Genwei's team picked up their first win of the season. Stephane M'bia's 11th minute red card left Wuhan shorthanded for much of the game and Yang Zihao gave Tianjin the lead with a header a minute before the interval.

Zhao Honglue levelled the scores four minutes after the restart with a long range effort, only for Iloki's spot kick to earn Tianjin all three points and leave Wuhan bottom of the standings with two points. Port lead the table after former Chelsea midfielder Oscar scored twice in their comfortable win over Dalian in Suzhou.

Lu Wenjun gave the 2018 champions the lead after 19 minutes when he stooped to head home Li Shenyuan's cross before Oscar doubled his side's lead when he curled a fine effort into the top corner of Zhang Chong's goal from outside the area. The Brazilian, making his 100th appearance in the league for Shanghai since joining in 2017, put the result beyond doubt when he scored his side's third from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Beijing Guoan's game against Hebei FC was postponed due to the start of the China national team's training camp ahead of the resumption of World Cup qualifying in Asia, with Slaven Bilic's side having six players called up. Games in the Chinese Super League have been played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou to keep domestic travel to a minimum during the ongoing pandemic.

The league will resume on June 21, after the international break.

