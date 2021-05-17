The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-AUS-CLARKE-LD BANCROFT No surprises in Bancroft's revelations on ball-tampering scandal, says Clarke Melbourne, May 17 (PTI) Former captain Michael Clarke won't be surprised if it comes to light that more players were aware of the ball-tampering plot in 2018 as he accused Cricket Australia of sweeping the issue under the carpet.

SPO-CRI-AUS-BANCROFT-INTEGRITY Cricket Australia's integrity unit reaches out to Bancroft after his ball-tampering revelations Melbourne, May 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia's integrity unit has reached out to Cameron Bancroft to know if the pacer has any fresh information regarding the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the cricket world in 2018.

SPO-CRI-WAGNER We're not going to treat matches against England as warm-ups for WTC final: Wagner Auckland, May 17 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner on Monday said his team is not going to treat the upcoming two-match series against England as warm-ups for the World Test Championship (WTC) final versus India.

SPO-CRI-AZHARUDDIN-RAMAN There are very few sharper brains than Raman: Azharuddin backs former India teammate New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday threw his weight behind WV Raman, saying there are very few sharper brains around in cricket than the recently-removed women's national team coach.

SPO-CRI-AUS-SUMMERS-ABUSE Australian domestic cricketer produced in court on child abuse charges Melbourne, May 17 (PTI) Australian domestic cricketer Aaron Summers, who has also played in the Big Bash League, was produced in a court in Darwin on Monday after being charged with child abuse.

SPO-CRI-HOCKLEY-BCCI We are grateful to BCCI, says Hockey on Australian players' return Melbourne, May 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday said he was ''grateful'' to the BCCI for ensuring a ''safe and quick'' return of Australia's IPL contingent from India following a stopover in Maldives.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ALJAZEERA-FIXING India's Tests against England, Australia were not fixed: ICC Dubai, May 17 (PTI) The ICC on Monday dismissed claims made by news channel Al Jazeera that India's Test matches against England (2016) and Australia (2017) were fixed, saying the passages of play identified as fixed were entirely predictable, and therefore ''implausible as a fix''. SPO-CRI-ENG-ARCHER Archer ruled out of NZ series after elbow injury flares up London, May 17 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer, who recently returned to action after missing the now-suspended IPL, has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as his elbow injury has resurfaced.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-ARRIVAL Australian IPL cricketers return home after Maldives stop-over Melbourne, May 17 (PTI) Australia's IPL players, including Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney on Monday after a stop-over at Maldives due to travel ban from COVID-ravaged India, almost two weeks after the T20 league was suspended due to the health crisis.

SPO-CRI-NZ-ARRIVAL New Zealand players arrive in London for England series and WTC final against India London, May 17 (PTI) A majority of the New Zealand Test players arrived here for the two-match series against England and the World Test Championship final against India.

SPO-FOOT-IND-GURPREET Becker like header on overlap is now on India shot-stopper Gurpreet's bucket-list New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Pulling off a 'Allison Becker' like header is firmly on Gurpreet Singh's to-do list but till it happens, the lanky India goalkeeper would leave the job to his more skilled skipper Sunil Chhetri. SPO-GOLF-WOM-MALIK Tvesa Malik finishes T-23 as Lee Ann wins Women's SA Open for fourth time Capetown, May 17 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik dropped three shots in the last four holes on the final day to finish tied 23rd at the Investec South African Women's Open golf tournament here.

SPO-HOCK-MONIKA We are more tech-savvy, we understand training sessions now: Monika Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) The Indian women hockey players have become tech-savvy and now understand the purpose of their training sessions, which they were earlier following blindly, experienced mid-fielder Monika said on Monday.

