Cycling-Sagan delivers after team's hard work to win Giro stage 10

Colombian Egan Bernal, who took the overall lead on Sunday, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 14-second lead over his main rival Remco Evenepoel after both went toe-to-toe for bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:07 IST
Cycling-Sagan delivers after team's hard work to win Giro stage 10

Slovakia's Peter Sagan finished off the job done by his Bora-Hansgrohe team as he claimed victory in the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Monday. The triple world champion outsprinted Colombian Fernando Gaviria at the end of a 139-km ride from L'Aquila to Foligno after his team's acceleration on a climb had shaken off some of the top contenders for the final sprint.

Italian Davide Cimolai finished in third place. Colombian Egan Bernal, who took the overall lead on Sunday, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 14-second lead over his main rival Remco Evenepoel after both went toe-to-toe for bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

Bora-Hansgrohe accelerated on the short ascent to Valico della Somma, a move that resulted in Belgian Tim Merlier, Italian Giacomo Nizzolo and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen being dropped. Bernal and Evenepoel battled it out for bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint with the Colombian's Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Jhonatan Narvaez getting in the mix to deny the Belgian prospect first place.

Narvaez collected three bonus seconds with Evenepoel taking two and Bernal salvaging one. Tuesday is the race's first rest day in Perugia.

