Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, Shoaib Akhtar receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:17 IST
Sandeep Lamichhane (Image- Sandeep Lamichhane Twitter) and Shoaib Akhtar (Image: Shoaib Akhtar's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The former fast bowler urged everyone to get vaccinated in order to fight the pandemic.

"Got the first dose of my Covid vaccine today. Please get yourself vaccinated today. Its open for all people above the age of 30. More vaccination, more safe we all are!" Akhtar tweeted. Lamichhane also urged everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Nepal.

"Got vaccinated! Also wanna request everyone, please get vaccinated if you can and please stay safe. Times are tough. But we can fight with it together. This shall too pass," Lamichchane tweeted. Lamichhane is gearing up for the T20 Blast where he will play for Worcestershire this summer.

In April while speaking to ANI, the leg-spinner had said he does not shy away from flighting the ball and would be doing the same in the T20 Blast. "You have to go for wickets, does not matter if you are being smashed for sixes or boundaries, you have to make your mind that no matter what happens 'I will go for wickets'," Lamichhane had told ANI.

"Risk-taking is gonna be my key when I play for Worcestershire. As being a leg-spinner, it's my role to make the job easier for other bowlers (fast or spin) in my team," he had said. (ANI)

