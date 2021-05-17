Left Menu

Hyderabad Cricket Association will do its best to engage WV Raman: Azharuddin

Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday said that the governing body will do its best to engage ex-India women's cricket team coach WV Raman.

Updated: 17-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:32 IST
Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday said that the governing body will do its best to engage ex-India women's cricket team coach WV Raman. The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee had recommended Ramesh Powar's name for the post of women's team coach on Thursday and the former off-spinner has replaced Raman.

Ever since Powar was appointed as the new coach of the women's team, questions have been raised on the Cricket Advisory Committee's decision to propose Powar's name. Azharuddin feels Raman's knowledge of game and coaching skills can be fruitful for many teams.

"WV Raman's knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit," Azharuddin tweeted. Last week, Raman said he doesn't want to talk about women's cricket any longer as his tenure as coach has ended.

Meanwhile, Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs. On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years.

In December 2018, Raman had been appointed the head coach of the India women's team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release. A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. (ANI)

