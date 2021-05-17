Sports News Roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers; Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike Trout stepped to the plate to face Barnes (1-1), who entered the game 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career.

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Blake Coleman also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves for the Lightning in a back-and-forth contest that featured five lead changes. Tampa star defenseman Victor Hedman collected three assists.

Factbox: Venezuela's journey from maligned 'Cinderella' to FIFA Top 30

For decades, Venezuela's national football team were disparagingly nicknamed "Cinderella" for perennially failing to attend, being the first to depart, or finishing bottom of the pile in the Copa America and World Cup qualifiers. Now they head into June's Copa America in Colombia and Argentina sitting 30th in the FIFA world rankings, ahead of fellow South Americans Paraguay (35), Ecuador (53) and Bolivia (81).

Golf-Resurgent McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah snaps major drought

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same major nine years ago. The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it exposes golfers to often strong winds and this week will play as the longest major in history at 7,876 yards.

Hitting it out of the park: Baseball card legacy could smash records

When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy - a collection of sports cards worth some $20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection some 40 years ago, traveling the United States to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home.

Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

Novak Djokovic was disappointed to fall at the final hurdle against Rafa Nadal at the Rome Masters on Sunday but the world number one said his level of play last week has filled him with confidence about his chances at this month's French Open. The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego.

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. Before fouling out, Brooks contributed 13 points to a 22-5 flurry that made it 91 all with 6:32 still to play.

Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams' first-round series.

Venezuela battle inner demons ahead of Copa America

Last November, players of Venezuelan first division football team Trujillanos took to the pitch with a banner demanding their long unpaid salaries and then stood still for a minute in protest once the game kicked off. Since then, the head coach has left to manage the U-20 national team and their three best players moved to clubs in Brazil, Colombia and Canada for next to nothing.

