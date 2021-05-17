Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das appointed women's team batting coach

Former India Test opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the batting coach of the women's cricket team for the England tour. Former Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the fielding coach of the women's side, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Das has earlier worked with the India women's A team and will now join head coach Ramesh Powar for the England series slated to begin in June. "This is the first time I have been assigned a job with the India women's national team, so it is a quite exciting time for me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Das as saying.

"I am really looking forward to it. It will be a good challenge for me because I have toured England as a player and played a lot of league cricket," he further said. Das added that his focus is only on the England tour.

"Conditions-wise I am a bit familiar, so it will be nice to add value to the team. My focus is only on the England tour as of now because I have come in for the England tour," he added. Powar on Thursday replaced WV Raman as the head coach of the women's team. His first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

India and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worzcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. (ANI)

