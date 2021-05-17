Left Menu

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das appointed women's team batting coach

Former India Test opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the batting coach of the women's cricket team for the England tour.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:33 IST
Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das appointed women's team batting coach
Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India Test opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the batting coach of the women's cricket team for the England tour. Former Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the fielding coach of the women's side, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Das has earlier worked with the India women's A team and will now join head coach Ramesh Powar for the England series slated to begin in June. "This is the first time I have been assigned a job with the India women's national team, so it is a quite exciting time for me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Das as saying.

"I am really looking forward to it. It will be a good challenge for me because I have toured England as a player and played a lot of league cricket," he further said. Das added that his focus is only on the England tour.

"Conditions-wise I am a bit familiar, so it will be nice to add value to the team. My focus is only on the England tour as of now because I have come in for the England tour," he added. Powar on Thursday replaced WV Raman as the head coach of the women's team. His first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

India and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worzcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate declining in several Delhi districts

The positivity rate in Delhi during the second coronavirus wave that show southeast, southwest, west and central districts were worst hit and now showing a remarkable recovery.According to official figures, the positivity rate in southeast ...

Indore police probes possible hacking of COVID vaccine registration sites

Amid concerns of COVID-19 vaccine registration sites getting hacked, Madhya Pradeshs Indore police is investigating the matter after the district administration was alerted in this regard by District Immunisation Officer DIO, Praveen Jadiya...

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021