Left Menu

Golf-Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organisers said on Monday. The Fijian is a two-times winner of the event having won the title in 1998 and 2004, with the second victory coming in a three-man playoff. Singh, 58, missed the cut at last month's Masters, a tournament he won in 2000.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:36 IST
Golf-Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organisers said on Monday. The Fijian is a two-times winner of the event having won the title in 1998 and 2004, with the second victory coming in a three-man playoff.

Singh, 58, missed the cut at last month's Masters, a tournament he won in 2000. Organisers said American Wyndham Clark would take his place in the field while Brandon Hagy becomes the first alternate at the year's second major that begins on Thursday at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate declining in several Delhi districts

The positivity rate in Delhi during the second coronavirus wave that show southeast, southwest, west and central districts were worst hit and now showing a remarkable recovery.According to official figures, the positivity rate in southeast ...

Indore police probes possible hacking of COVID vaccine registration sites

Amid concerns of COVID-19 vaccine registration sites getting hacked, Madhya Pradeshs Indore police is investigating the matter after the district administration was alerted in this regard by District Immunisation Officer DIO, Praveen Jadiya...

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021