SS Das will be 'extremely useful' as women's team batting coach, says ex coach Raman

Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels that Shiv Sunder Das will be 'extremely useful' as the batting coach of the side during the England tour which gets underway from June 16.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:12 IST
WV Raman (Photo/ WV Raman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels that Shiv Sunder Das will be 'extremely useful' as the batting coach of the side during the England tour which gets underway from June 16. Das, the former India Test opener, has been appointed as the batting coach of the women's cricket team for the England tour.

He has earlier worked with the India women's A team and will now join head coach Ramesh Powar for the England series. Raman, who was recently replaced as the head coach of the women's side, on Monday, extended his best wishes for the former Test opener.

"Gather that SS Das is a part of the coaching staff on the tour of England..He will be extremely useful.. Good luck Dassy... #bcciwomen," Raman tweeted. Das said since he is familiar with the conditions in England, he will be able to add "value" to the side.

"Conditions-wise I am a bit familiar, so it will be nice to add value to the team. My focus is only on the England tour as of now because I have come in for the England tour," ESPNcricinfo quoted Das as saying. Meanwhile, former Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the fielding coach of the women's side, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Former India spinner Powar on Thursday replaced Raman as the head coach of the women's team. Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs. India and England will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then they will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worzcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

