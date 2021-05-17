Left Menu

La Liga: Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Real Madrid's final game

Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their must-win game against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:13 IST
Germany mid-fielder Toni Kroos (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their must-win game against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The La Liga club on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos has been in isolation since Friday, May 14, after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Real Madrid said in an official statement. Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but the side is still in danger of losing the LaLiga title. Atletico Madrid is currently at the top of the standings and the side needs one more win to secure the title.

Zinedine Zidane's side is currently two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. The side must win their next game and then hope Atletico loses theirs in order to win the LaLiga title. Real Madrid will take on Villarreal while Atletico will lock horns against Valladolid. (ANI)

