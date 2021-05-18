Soccer-Kane tells Spurs he wants to leave club before Euros - Sky Sports

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has informed the Premier League club of his desire to leave this summer, with the England international looking to resolve his future before next month's European Championship, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has informed the Premier League club of his desire to leave this summer, with the England international looking to resolve his future before next month's European Championship, Sky Sports reported on Monday. Kane has a contract with the north London club until 2024, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a club looking to sign the 27-year-old who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($141.42 million).

Sky reported Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in touch with Kane's representatives. With 22 strikes and 13 assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Kane this season.

Kane is in the race for the Golden Boot, an award he has won twice before, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has also scored 22 goals with two games left in the season. Kane said last month he was frustrated at not winning trophies with Spurs even as the prolific striker continues to win individual accolades.

Spurs blew an opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008 when they lost last month's League Cup final to City. Speculation about Kane's future increased after Spurs, who were top of the league in December, dropped down the standings due to a poor run of form, resulting in the club sacking manager Jose Mourinho.

Sixth-placed Spurs (59 points) have a slim chance of making the top four and qualifying for the Champions League but must rely on fourth-placed Chelsea (64) and Liverpool (63) dropping points. Spurs host Aston Villa on Tuesday before a trip to third-placed Leicester City on the final day of the season.

($1 = 0.7071 pounds)

