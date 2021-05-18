Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike Trout stepped to the plate to face Barnes (1-1), who entered the game 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

Canucks F Jake Virtanen accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. The suit was filed last Thursday in Kelowna, British Columbia, according to Glacier Media. It describes an incident in September 2017 at a hotel in West Vancouver, where Virtanen allegedly assaulted the woman as she repeatedly said no and pleaded with him to stop.

Tyson Fury: Fight vs. Anthony Joshua set for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia

The four-belt heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia, Fury announced on social media. In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Fury said he had assurances from Saudi defense secretary Prince Khalid Abdulaziz Al Saud that the bout will take place in Jeddah.

Doping-WADA pushing ahead with reforms, urges U.S. to do same

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday it is pushing ahead with many reforms recommended by the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) but hit back by urging the United States to get its own doping house in order. Ahead of WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings this week the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Advisory Council (USOPC AAC) issued a joint statement renewing calls for WADA to pick up the pace of governance reform efforts.

Athletics-New York City Marathon returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation

A limited field of 33,000 runners will return to the starting line for the 50th running of the New York City Marathon in November after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event that draws thousands of cheering fans to the Big Apple will take place on Nov. 7.

Hitting it out of the park: Baseball card legacy could smash records

When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy - a collection of sports cards worth some $20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection some 40 years ago, traveling the United States to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home.

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. Before fouling out, Brooks contributed 13 points to a 22-5 flurry that made it 91 all with 6:32 still to play.

Horse racing-Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit barred from Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series.

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday. After taking the first set 7-5 despite being 5-2 down, 40-year-old Williams was losing her grip on the match when heavy winds forced her to take her time on serve, resulting in the time violation and a confrontation with the chair umpire.

Soccer-15 years after tragic murder, Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game

Had a cruel twist of fate not intervened, Kiyan Prince might have graced the Premier League, earned England caps and shared pitches with the biggest names in soccer. Sadly we will never know as in 2006, when aged 15, he received a single fatal stab wound to the chest outside his school after going to the assistance of a boy being bullied.

