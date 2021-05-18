Left Menu

Aguero has niggles, he is not fit, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Sergio Aguero, saying the striker has niggles and he is not fit currently.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-05-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 08:27 IST
Aguero has niggles, he is not fit, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Sergio Aguero, saying the striker has niggles and he is not fit currently. Aguero has missed most of the ongoing 2020-21 season and he had also missed City's last match against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday.

The 32-year-old will be leaving the club once the season is over and he is currently racing against time to be fit for the season ending clash against Everton. "He has niggles. He's a little bit disturbed in his leg, his adductor. He felt something before the Newcastle game. Today he's still not fit. Hopefully he'll be ready to play against Everton," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure. If he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game," he added. Manchester City has already secured the Premier League title for the ongoing 2020-21 season.

The side will also face Chelsea in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 in Porto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence IRCAI, a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO, is launching a call for proposals for the top 100 projects harnessing Artificial Intelligence AI to meet the Sustainable D...

'Mentor, friend to many': Jaishankar condoles death of former diplomat Aravinda Deo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the death of Aravinda Deo, a retired Indian Foreign Service offer and former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary. Jaishankar expressed his grief on a Twitter post, saying Deo was a ment...

Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 848.18 poi...

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021