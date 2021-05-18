Left Menu

Italy coach Roberto Mancini signs contract extension

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has signed a contract extension and as a result, he will be remaining with the national team until 2026.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:42 IST
Italy coach Roberto Mancini signs contract extension
Italy coach Roberto Mancini (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has signed a contract extension and as a result, he will be remaining with the national team until 2026. The announcement was made by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, who made the head coach's contract extension official after the Federal Council meeting on Monday.

"It's an announcement that we've been working on for some time because a project needs time to be completed, and we wanted to continue to the work that has been done in the last three years," said Gravina in an official FIGC release. "I'm interested in the path that leads to victory, and we'll achieve victory the day that we have done a truly great job. With Roberto, there is respect for the role as well as full agreement on what the objectives are," he added.

Commenting on his contract extension, Mancini said: "I'm very happy. I must thank the Federation and President Gravina. We're trying to carry on the work that we've already reaped the benefits of. The fact that I can put together a team that is well-liked gives me a lot of satisfaction, and I'm optimistic for the future." "We'll have the European Championship, the Nations League finals, and the World Cup all in one year, so the goal is to be able to win while knowing that it won't be easy and that a bit of luck will also be required," he added.

Mancini's adventure with the national team began on May 14, 2018, when he signed the contract that would tie him to the Azzurri for two years, with an automatic renewal in the case of successful qualification for Euro 2020. The 52nd head coach in the history of the national team, his debut in the dugout came on May 28, 2018 in St. Gallen (Switzerland), in a match that saw Italy run out 2-1 winners against Saudi Arabia; his first home match took place on June 4 in Turin, a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. Since the start of his Azzurri adventure, Mancini has rejuvenated an Italian side that had suffered huge disappointment after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. The national team enjoyed a great European Championship qualifying campaign and also progressed to the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, which will take place in October. World Cup qualifying also began well for Italy with three wins from three in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'WandaVision' rules at MTV Movie and TV Awards; Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence IRCAI, a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO, is launching a call for proposals for the top 100 projects harnessing Artificial Intelligence AI to meet the Sustainable D...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways April Passenger Load Factor At 24.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd APRIL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 24.2 ANNOUNCES CARRIED A TOTAL OF 22,404 PASSENGERS LAST MONTH, AN INCREASE OF 63.2 COMPARED TO APRIL 2020 APRIL CARRIED 73,113 TONNES OF CARGO A...

New HK bishop says will pray for Tiananmen victims, follow the law

Hong Kongs incoming Catholic bishop said on Tuesday he will pray for the victims of Chinas 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijings Tiananmen square, but whether he could do that in a public venue depends on the cit...

Over half of LGBTQI people experience bullying in school, says UNESCO report

Today, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia, the International LGBTQI Youth and Student Organisation IGLYO and UNESCOs Global Education Monitoring Report released findings from research and surveys on the situation of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021