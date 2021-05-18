Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world record

Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world recordPTI | Budapest | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:43 IST
Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.
The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship on Monday. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.
The 50 back is not an Olympic event.
The final is scheduled for Tuesday.
