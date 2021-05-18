Left Menu

Soccer-'Devastated' McBurnie out of Scotland's Euro campaign

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie said he is "devastated" to miss the European Championship this summer after suffering a foot fracture. "Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me." Coach Steve Clarke will announce his squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with Scotland set to play at their first European Championship finals since 1996.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:13 IST
Soccer-'Devastated' McBurnie out of Scotland's Euro campaign

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie said he is "devastated" to miss the European Championship this summer after suffering a foot fracture. The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11.

"I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the Euros," the 24-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/oli_mcburnie/status/1394336049241935874. "Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me."

Coach Steve Clarke will announce his squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with Scotland set to play at their first European Championship finals since 1996. Clarke also lost midfielder Kenny McLean last week after he picked up a knee injury playing for Norwich City.

Scotland, who are in Group D, begin their Euro campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Seifert tests negative for Covid-19, on his way back home

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has tested negative for Covid-19 and is on his way back to New Zealand. Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad in the Indian Premier League IPL ended up testing positive f...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr. K K A...

Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

The Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021