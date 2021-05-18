Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Rescued British yachtsman lands in Sydney's COVID-19 quarantine and more

Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Rescued British yachtsman lands in Sydney's COVID-19 quarantine and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe
Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi faces a prompt punishment of 50 push-ups when he joins the national team squad for the European Championship at the end of the month. Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad's official announcement was completed at a formal news conference addressed by coach Roberto Martinez.
Rescued British yachtsman lands in Sydney's COVID-19 quarantine
A British yachtsman has been placed in mandatory coronavirus quarantine in a hotel in downtown Sydney after being rescued from his sinking craft in rough waters, Australian police said on Sunday. Australian media said the 40-year-old was sailing to Sydney from Tahiti.
Would you wash with snail slime soap?
Foamy slime bubbles onto Damien Desrocher's hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard. The 28-year-old French artisan began using the gastropod fluid to make soap bars, which he sells in local markets, in December.
