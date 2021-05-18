Left Menu

Bancroft backtracks on claims, says no new information to offer in ball-tampering scandal

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:03 IST
Cameron Bancroft has informed Cricket Australia (CA) that he has no new information about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, backtracking on his earlier claims that the bowlers might be aware of the illegal plot during the Newlands Test, according to a report.

It has now emerged that Bancroft, who is currently playing for Durham in the English County Championship, has responded to CA's integrity unit, that had reached out to him in search of new information on the infamous incident.

''Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in the UK, had responded overnight on Monday in a conciliatory manner and indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with CA,'' the 'Sydney Morning Herlad' newspaper, quoting sources familiar with the situation, reported.

''Bancroft is said to have told CA he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome,'' it added.

The report also stated that ''the matter is now unlikely to escalate''.

The 28-year-old Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018.

In an intereview last week, Bancroft was twice asked if the bowlers knew about his actions and both times he said it was “pretty self- explanatory”.

The trio of Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for their roles in the ball tampering scandal.

While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Smith and Warner were suspended for a year each.

