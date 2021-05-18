Soccer-Guangzhou announce departure of CSL winner Talisca

Eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC have confirmed the departure of Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca, with the forward signing for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Talisca has signed a three-year contract with the Riyadh-based club and leaves Guangzhou in a transfer worth 8 million euros ($9.7 million) almost three years after signing from Benfica. The 27-year-old, who scored 39 times in 65 games for Guangzhou, was part of the side that won the Chinese Super League title in 2019 and which also reached the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League the same season.

Talisca, along with former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho, had been unable to join up with Fabio Cannavaro's squad this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed on travel into China from Brazil. Al Nassr are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings, 10 points adrift of leaders Al Hilal, and have qualified for the Round of 16 of the Asian Champions League, where they will meet Tractor FC from Iran in September. ($1 = 0.8220 euros)

