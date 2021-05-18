Left Menu

Good coordination on field a key factor behind our recent success, says defender Gurinder Singh

The Indian men's hockey team defender Gurinder Singh, who has played 58 matches for the national side, has said that good coordination among the players helped the team achieve good results in its recent tours of Germany, Belgium, and Argentina.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:29 IST
Good coordination on field a key factor behind our recent success, says defender Gurinder Singh
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian men's hockey team defender Gurinder Singh, who has played 58 matches for the national side, has said that good coordination among the players helped the team achieve good results in its recent tours of Germany, Belgium, and Argentina. India remained unbeaten in their tour of Europe in March and was handed one loss in their tour of Argentina in April.

"One of the things that we have always focused on is good coordination on the field. Skill is important, but if there is no coordination between players then the skill of players will not be utilized properly. We coordinated very well during our tours of Europe and Argentina. We didn't hesitate while passing the ball as the players were moving well on the pitch. This is a very good sign for us and the coordination we had definitely helped us achieve good results in our matches this year," said the 26-year-old in an official Hockey India release. The defender also added that he feels very fortunate to be playing alongside experienced defenders such as Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar.

"We have a fantastic balance between youth and experience in our side. I feel very fortunate to have senior players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar in our team. They have played over 100 matches for India, and I have learned a lot from them. Our seniors are always there to help us with our games. I hope that I can become a player like them at some point in the future," said Gurinder. While speaking about the team's immediate targets, Gurinder said that the national side is fine-tuning a few techniques ahead of the Olympics.

"All of us are confident about our games ahead of the Olympics. However, there is always room for improvement and therefore we are fine-tuning a few aspects of our games at the moment. Doing well against Germany, Great Britain and Argentina has given us a lot of confidence, but we have to build on our performances and become fully prepared for the challenge at the Olympics later this year," said the 26-year-old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts on to provide states 15-day advance schedule of vaccination; it will allow them to prepare accordingly: PM Modi.

Efforts on to provide states 15-day advance schedule of vaccination it will allow them to prepare accordingly PM Modi....

IEA calls for unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced

The world has a viable pathway to building a global energy sector with net-zero emissions in 2050 but it is narrow and requires an unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced, transported and used globally, the International Ener...

I understand I can't play every Test but communication should be clear: Broad

Stuart Broad is loathe to the idea of missing a Test but the seasoned England pacer doesnt mind being rested sometimes either as long as the communication is clear, something, which he believes, did not happen when Ed Smith was national sel...

Cyclone in western India weakens further, biggest private port reopens

A cyclone that slammed into Indias west coast weakened on Tuesday and the countrys biggest private port reopened, while authorities said clearing roads was a priority to ensure steady supply of oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021