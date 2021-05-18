Left Menu

Good coordination one of the key factors for our recent success, says defender Gurinder

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:20 IST
Good coordination one of the key factors for our recent success, says defender Gurinder

Defender Gurinder Singh has attributed the Indian men's hockey team's success on recent tours to good coordination among the players.

India remained unbeaten during their tour of Europe in March where they played the likes of Germany and Belgium and then registered only one loss in Argentina in April.

Gurinder said coordination among players is one aspect that the team has always worked, and it paid dividends in the matches against the top sides.

''One of the things that we have always focused on is good coordination on the field. Skill is important, but if there is no coordination between players then the skill of players will not be utilized properly,'' Gurinder was quoted as saying in a Hockey Indian release.

''We coordinated very well during our tours of Europe and Argentina. We didn't hesitate while passing the ball as the players were moving well on the pitch.

''This is a very good sign for us and the coordination we had definitely helped us achieve good results in our matches this year,'' he added.

The 26-year-old, who has played 58 matches for the national side, feels the team needs to build on its good performance, adding that the side is now focussed on fine-tuning a few techniques ahead of the all-important Tokyo Olympics.

''Doing well against Germany, Great Britain and Argentina has given us a lot of confidence, but we have to build on our performances and become fully prepared for the challenge at the Olympics later this year.'' ''All of us are confident about our games ahead of the Olympics. However, there is always room for improvement and therefore we are fine-tuning a few aspects of our games at the moment.

Gurinder feels the team has a good balance of youth and experience.

''We have a fantastic balance between youth and experience in our side. I feel very fortunate to have senior players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar in our team.'' PTI APA AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI announces picks for next Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

The CPI, a key partner in the CPIM-led LDF, on Tuesday announced its nominees to be inducted in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly electe...

A documentary on hockey legend Dhyan Chand

A docudrama on the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the making.Producer and enterpreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan ...

Uzbekistan emerging as preferred cotton supplier as buyers turn away from China due to forced labour concerns

Despite ranking second globally in cotton production, China has come under immense international pressure, with critics accusing it of labour abuses in Xinjiang, prompting buyers to look elsewhere for cotton supplies to avoid the political ...

FOCUS-Greece banks on tourists for bad loan relief

Rhodes ferry operator Paris Kakas cannot afford another summer lost to the pandemic if he is ever to repay the millions of euros he owes When the bank comes asking, we say sorry. His anxious wait for tourists to return highlights a crucial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021