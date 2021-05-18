Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate; Baseball card legacy could smash records and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

While fans and pundits continue to debate who should be considered the greatest men's tennis player of all time, 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams says Roger Federer gets her vote. Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18.

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association representing about 6,000 primary care doctors said hospitals in the Games host city "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" amid a surge in infections.

Boxing-Arbitrator rules Fury must face Wilder, jeopardizing Joshua fight-reports

A big money heavyweight fight between British champion Tyson Fury and compatriot Anthony Joshua was thrown into doubt on Monday after an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face American Deontay Wilder, according to media reports. The highly anticipated third bout between Fury and Wilder was pushed back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletics-New York City Marathon returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation

A limited field of 33,000 runners will return to the starting line for the 50th running of the New York City Marathon in November after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event that draws thousands of cheering fans to the Big Apple will take place on Nov. 7.

Hitting it out of the park: Baseball card legacy could smash records

When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy - a collection of sports cards worth some $20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection some 40 years ago, traveling the United States to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home.

Horse racing-Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit barred from Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series.

MLB roundup: Albert Pujols hits RBI single in Dodgers' debut

Walker Buehler gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings and Albert Pujols drove in the eventual game-winning run in his debut with his new team as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Will Smith hit a home run for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last six games after a rough stretch when they lost 15 of 20.

NHL roundup: Bruins edge Caps in OT to even series

Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their East Division first-round playoff series Monday night. The series is tied at one game apiece heading to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday. This was the 11th consecutive one-goal playoff game between the two teams, an NHL record. The Capitals earned a 3-2 OT win in Game 1 on Saturday.

Soccer-15 years after tragic murder, Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game

Had a cruel twist of fate not intervened, Kiyan Prince might have graced the Premier League, earned England caps, and shared pitches with the biggest names in soccer. Sadly we will never know as in 2006, when aged 15, he received a single fatal stab wound to the chest outside his school after going to the assistance of a boy being bullied.

